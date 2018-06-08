Eritrean Nationals in Diaspora Celebrate Independence Day

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Israel and Angola celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary enthusiastically under the theme "Vision through Toil".

In Israel thousands of nationals celebrated the Independence Day anniversary featuring various programs depicting the unity and the love they have towards their country.

Speaking at the event, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Israel, Mr. Solomon Kinfe stating that the Independence of Eritrea is the result of the heroic feat demonstrated by the Eritrean people during the armed struggle, said that building economically developed country is the responsibility of all nationals.

The participants on their part expressed resolve to strengthen national unity and participate in nation building process. They also said that the manner by which they celebrate national holidays attest to the unity in diversity of the Eritrean people.

Likewise, the Eritrean nationals residing in the Angolan cities of Luanda, Benguela and Lubango have celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal.

At the event, the Eritrean Ambassador to South Africa and the Southern African countries, Mr. Saleh Omer expressed pride upon seeing nationals residing in various countries celebrate Independence Day anniversary with one tone and patriotic zeal.

The chairman of the Eritrean community in Angola, Mr. Yacob Solomon called for strengthening organizational capacity and participation in the implementation of national development drives.

In related news, the Organization of Eritrean Women in Europe conducted its six-month activity assessment meeting on June 3 in the Italian city of Milan.

At the meeting, assessment was conducted on the implemented programs and their progress, on the strengths and weaknesses encountered as well as on future programs.

The Chairwoman of NUEW in Europe, Ms. Ngisti Tsegay, secretary of the organization, Ms. Mliete Toweldemedhin gave briefings on domestic conflict resolution, on gender equality and the rights of women as well as on the challenges women could encounter and their solutions.