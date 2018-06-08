Kenya: Young Kenyan Biogas Millionaire Ranked in Forbes 30 Under 30

Twenty-year-old Leroy Mwasaru has been ranked second on Forbes 30 under 30 list of young entrepreneurs and next generation billionaires.

The former Maseno School alumni and a group of friends had four years ago solved the school's sewer problem after tractors clearing land for the construction of a new dorm opened up old pit latrines.

Human sewage started leaking into a nearby stream sparking a demonstration against the school.

At 16, Leroy and his classmates created a waste bioreactor that utilized both human and organic waste to produce biogas and organic fertilizer for the school.

Leroy's prototype currently powers the school and this idea won them the first prize for invention through Innovate Kenya, an idea competition among high school students.

He subsequently up Greenpact in 2015 after school.

According to Forbes magazine, Leroy is making money from waste while solving a serious problem.

The magazine describes him as the founder of Greenpact, a company which produces and distributes affordable and high-quality innovative biogas digester systems to get biogas from both agricultural and human refuse.

His mission is to become the leading provider of clean household energy solutions across East Africa.

Leroy shared his great news on Twitter by posting; "Humbled and honored to grace this year's class of Forbes Africa under 30 in the Business category for the work we do with parent company."

His vital work seen him being given coverage by the likes of CNN, The HuffPost, Forbes, UpWorthy, and Grist.

Hailing from Kisumu County, he has been using this drive to develop alternative sources of renewable energy for his local community.