Kenya: Why Kenyans Wanted This Lady Appointed to Nacada

Photo: Nairobi News

BEFORE AND AFTER: Wanja Mwaura with her former classmate only identified as Hinga.

A Kenyan on Twitter has questioned why Wanja Mwaura, who made headlines for helping a childhood friend get out of the streets and beat drug addiction, missed out on top state job.

This after Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i on Thursday appointed popular comedian Chipukeezy - real name Vincent Mwasia - as a member to the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (Nacada) Board.

Kenyans on Twitter celebrated the appointment of a young person but urged that competence and experience in working with addicts should have been considered as well.

However, the tweep pointed out that Ms Mwaura's dedication to helping people get out of drug addiction would have made her a better fit for the Nacada board member appointment.

I have no doubt this lady can do a commendable job at NACADA than Chipukeezy pic.twitter.com/FiCgnfZEyz

-- Mwai (@thee_mwai) June 7, 2018

Her sentiments resonated with those of many Kenyans on Twitter, who felt that Chipukeezy's popularity did not necessarily guarantee that he would be able to reach the addicts in a better way than Ms Mwaura who has been in that field.

Itabidi demo ifanywe ... . wanja for NACADA

-- DarkSkin Wellingtton (@Achillied) June 8, 2018

Chipukeezy has nothing to offer in this role. This guy is just a comedian. I would prefer this lady.

-- StephenM (@stevokenya) June 7, 2018

She's worthy of that position but does she have network's..she didn't campaign for Jubilee and in that case doesn't qualify.

-- Vennesa Purple (@VenessaPurple) June 7, 2018

We have all been tasked with giving our best at whatever capacity we are in.That woman did what she felt was right and we support her still.chipukeezy has been given a position, let us support him too. So many peeps out here do commendable things. Not everyone can be recognized

-- @Eva Jean (@EvahJean) June 7, 2018

The whole country nothing adds up you fail in the ballot you get an appointment by @UKenyatta you do a commendable job the government looks the other way ... .wht did we do wrong not even a state commendation for her good work.

-- Kelvin_Migwi (@kevmigwi) June 7, 2018

where did we go wrong?People who haven't done much to impact the society get 'a lot', from githeri man,bonoko,the sh100 wedding and others while such a lady and the young men in Kibera who painted the streets white during elections just get a cover page and retweets.sad

-- Brenda_ (@kiremabrenda) June 7, 2018

She inspired, demonstrated love, nurtured and restore hope. She the best for NACADA member !!!

-- Lawrence Macharia (@KarumeLawrence) June 7, 2018

Does she know anyone??? Probably no... But wanja you did a good job may God bless you

-- #Iam_redeemed (@KrystynAlice) June 8, 2018

Huh? I didnt know that kenyans remembers my story. Thankyou guys.

-- Wanja Mwaura (@WanjaMwaura3) June 7, 2018