Egypt's Weleily to Semi-Finals of Psa World Series Finals

Friday 08 June 2018 - 11:40 AM

Egypt's Squash player Raneem El Weleily on Thursday qualified for the women's semi-finals of the PSA World Series Finals after beating her England's opponent Sarah-Jane Perry within the third round of group stage.

World no.2 El Weleily achieved a victory in just 20 minutes after winning two sets of the game by 11-6 and 11-9 to reach the semi-finals behind French player Camille Serme.

Featuring only the top eight players who qualified on the PSA World Series Standings from both the Men's and Women's tour, the World Series Finals looks set to showcase the best of what the PSA World Tour has to offer with players battling it out for the prestigious title and share of the lucrative $160,000 prize fund.

MENA