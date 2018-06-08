Egypt: Sisi Assigns Moustafa Madbouli to Form New Govt

Friday 08 June 2018 - 10:59 AM

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has assigned Dr. Mostafa Kamal Madboly to form a new government.

Madboly graduated from the Faculty of Engineering, Cairo University, in July 1988.

He got a PhD in architecture from Cairo University's Faculty of Engineering in 1997.

Madboly served as the CEO of the Urban Training Institute during the period from January 2000 until June 2004.

He was also elected as chairman of the Housing Ministry's General Organization for Physical Planning from September 2009 until November 2011.

Madboly served as housing minister from February 2014 until being assigned to form the new government.

MENA