8 June 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Assigns Moustafa Madbouli to Form New Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Friday 08 June 2018 - 10:59 AM

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has assigned Dr. Mostafa Kamal Madboly to form a new government.

Madboly graduated from the Faculty of Engineering, Cairo University, in July 1988.

He got a PhD in architecture from Cairo University's Faculty of Engineering in 1997.

Madboly served as the CEO of the Urban Training Institute during the period from January 2000 until June 2004.

He was also elected as chairman of the Housing Ministry's General Organization for Physical Planning from September 2009 until November 2011.

Madboly served as housing minister from February 2014 until being assigned to form the new government.

MENA

Egypt

Govt Offers Reassurances to Egypt Over Nile Waters

The leaders of Egypt and Ethiopia say they have made progress in their talks on sharing the waters of the Nile River. Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.