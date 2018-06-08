The Retirement Fund for Local Authorities and Utility Services is requesting all its pensioners to submit their certificate of existence forms.

In a statement, Julianus Rukamba, senior officer for information and marketing at the retirement fund said this move is aimed at keeping the fund's mission at heart - "to effectively and efficiently invest, manage and administer benefit funds on behalf of its members, pensioners and dependents, towards dignified living standards".

As part of the benefits, the fund offers monthly pension payouts to former employees of participating employers who have retired in the fund.

"The main objective of the certificate of existence exercise is to effectively manage the pensioners' money by verifying the pensioners' living status, and to continue paying the pension benefit. It is important that the forms are completed and submitted to the fund before 30 June every year," Rukamba said.

He added that the certificate of existence exercise ensures that the pension benefit is paid to the correct receiver. Thus, failure to prove existence will result in the suspension of pension payments.

The certificate of existence forms were mailed out in March 2018 to all the pensioners for completion.

"In addition to this, the pensioners who do not have the form can contact the fund's office, and the forms are also available on the fund's website. Customer service is embodied within the corporate values of the fund, and Rflaun is committed to bring this value to life through stakeholders education. The fund wishes to remind all its pensioners that the proof of existence period ends on 30 June every year, and appreciates those who have already submitted their forms to avoid suspension. Rflaun would like to encourage youthful Namibians to spread the message to our elderly citizens," Rukamba noted.

Rflaun was established in 1992 as a defined contribution pension fund in terms of the Pension Funds Act, No 24 of 1956, with a mandate of contributing to the socio-economic upliftment of current and former employees of all participating local authorities and their associated entities.