8 June 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Lumumba Acquitted On Mugabe 'F**k You' Charge

The State has once again dropped presidential insult charges against political activist, William Gerald Mutumanje.

Better known as Acie Lumumba, Mutumanje had been accused of insulting former President Robert Mugabe.

He was acquitted Thursday at State's instance after prosecutor Venencia Mutake told court that the state could not establish any evidence against him.

Magistrate Victoria Mashamba presided over the case.

Lumumba was acquitted on the same charges late last year only to be summoned back to court after the State made a U-turn on its decision.

The socialite landed in the dock after he allegedly insulted Mugabe with an 'F' word.

He denied the allegations and further argued that he had a constitutional right to express himself regarding Mugabe's rule as they were both leaders of political parties.

At the time Lumumba was interim president of Viva Zimbabwe opposition party.

