7 June 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Congo-Kinshasa: Govt Gives Greenlight for Use of Experimental Ebola Medicines

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Christabel Ligami

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has approved the use of experimental Ebola treatments, the WHO has said.

The approved drugs, Zmapp, GS-5734, REGN monoclonal antibody combination, and mAb114, marks the first time such treatments are available amid the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country.

According to the UN health agency, the trial drugs will be used in hospitals in emergency response settings "under the framework of compassionate use."

"The treatments can be used as long as informed consent is obtained from patients and protocols are followed, with close monitoring and reporting of any adverse effects," WHO said on Wednesday.

Four of the five drugs approved are currently in DRC.

The haemorrhagic fever has so far killed 27 people with 37 confirmed cases, 14 probable and seven suspected cases, according to WHO.

DR Congo declared the Ebola outbreak in a remote village near Bikoro in the northwestern Equateur Province a month ago.

Congo-Kinshasa

Opposition Promises War Vets Monthly Allowances, If Elected

The MDC Alliance says it will draft in Zimbabwean soldiers once deployed in Mozambican and DRC wars among the country's… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.