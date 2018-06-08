Rally for Democracy and Progress secretary general Mike Kavekotora says Swapo has a deliberate agenda to destroy his party.

Kavekotora made these claims on Wednesday at an event where he briefed the media on the outcomes of his party's disputed central committee meeting that took place last Saturday in Windhoek.

He said the RDP's central committee has vacant positions that "need to be filled before the party holds its national convention in December this year".

Kavekotora claimed that the vacant positions were created after some senior members of the party became inactive or left the party, because of "Swapo's inherent attempt" to destroy them.

According to him, Swapo's attempt to destroy the opposition party started in 2015 when former RDP president Hidipo Hamutenya rejoined the ruling party.

"RDP is some dark horse to the ruling party, and there has always been this inherent and deliberate attempt within Swapo to destroy our party," he charged.

Although the RDP administrator admitted that the current fights and self-destructive behaviour among the top leadership of the party were also instrumental in the party's failure, he claimed that Hamutenya's return to Swapo was the turning point towards many of the issues the party faces.

According to him, Hamutenya's move saw some other senior members and members of the central committee leaving the party.

"But some positions were created because some people were fed-up with the continued in-fights, while some of them have not been attending central committee meetings, and did not provide reasons for their absence," he added.

At the same event, Kavekotora announced that the party's "central committee meeting" resolved to start preparations for its national convention, pencilled in for December this year.

They also agreed to appeal the High Court judgement in a case they lost against party president Jeremiah Nambinga in April this year, in which Kavekotora and 12 other members of the national executive committee wanted to move a vote of no confidence against their leader.

The decision to appeal the judgement was agreed upon by all central committee members.

"We applied our minds to it as representatives of the RDP, and we found that there were issues that were not resolved by the court, and we believe there is good justification for us to appeal the judgement," said Kavekotora.

RDP spokesperson Nghiningiluandubo Kashume yesterday said the outcome of Saturday's central committee meeting was invalid since the meeting was "not properly constituted".

"The meeting that took place on Saturday was defective because it was not adequately constituted. Therefore, nothing from that meeting is valid.

"The secretary general is not mandated by the constitution to call for a central committee meeting.

"The president is the only person in the party who is mandated to preside over central committee meetings and meetings of other structures. You cannot convene an illegal meeting to get a legal outcome," he stated.

Nambinga could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Kavekotora and some RDP members, including Kandi Nehova, have been accused of deliberately pushing an agenda to overthrow Nambinga.

On Wednesday, Kavekotora and Nehova denied these claims, saying they will only take over "at the right time".