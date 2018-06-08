Zimbabwe: I'll Still Be President Post July 30 - Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he will be continuing with government business after the July 30 harmonized elections, indicating he is confident of victory in the crunch ballot.

Speaking after the tour of Sable Chemicals plant in Kwekwe on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said he is going to continue with executive functions after the elections.

"I want to inform you that soon I will be officiating at the ground-breaking ceremony of a coal bed methane company as will still be President after September," he said.

Meanwhile, turning to Sable Chemicals Mnangagwa said the success of the fertilizer manufacturing firm, "will have ripple effects on the growth and of other industries and the economy at large."

Mnangagwa urged Sables Chemicals to tap into the regional markets, "to stimulate export growth and earn foreign currency."

"Zimbabwe is one of the few Southern African countries, with a facility that produces Ammonium Nitrate. This demonstrates its potential to be one of the leading exporters of Ammonium Nitrate.

Exports into the region

"In this regard, I urge the company to take advantage of regional markets within SADC, COMESA and the rest of the African Continent to export its surplus output to stimulate export growth and earn foreign currency.

Mnangagwa who is battling to resuscitate the country's economy told the gathering that his government, "is working tirelessly to ensure that closed and distressed industries resume operations."

To ensure food security and productivity levels in the country, Mnangagwa said there is need for the availability of affordable fertilizers.

"The success of Command Agriculture programme for the 2016/17 farming season saw the annual demand for top dressing fertilizers rising to 110,000 metric tonnes for the cropping season, alone.

"With an expected annual increase of the crop hectarage, this volume is bound to increase drastically, and Sable Chemicals must stand ready to meet the demand," he said.

Production of explosives

Meanwhile, the fertilizer manufacturing firm is mulling the idea of producing Ammonium nitrate solution for use in the production of explosives for the mining industry.

"This is a welcome initiative especially in the view of the anticipated growth of the mining industry," Mnangagwa said.

Meanwhile, decommissioning of the electrolysis plant at Sable Chemicals appears to be paying dividends.

"I applaud your recent initiatives to reinvigorate the production process by ceasing the electrolysis method to produce ammonia gas thereby releasing approximately 90 megawatts of electricity into the national grid annually," said Mnangagwa.

He added that Sable Chemicals long term plans to use coal-bed methane or natural gas to produce ammonia gas which will be used to manufacture Ammonium nitrate and urea, would ultimately reduce the price of top dressing fertilizers.

"This resonates well with government's concerted efforts to value add and beneficiate our natural resources."