8 June 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: European Union Delegation Pays Courtesy Call On Prime Minister

A delegation of the European Union (EU) led by the Ambassador and Head of the EU delegation in Mauritius, Mrs Marjaana Sall, paid a courtesy call yesterday on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Discussions focused on the Sixth Political Dialogue between Mauritius and the EU which was held yesterday at the Le Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel, in Port Louis under the chairmanship of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo.

In a statement, Ambassador Sall, spoke of the longstanding relationship and strong partnership between the EU and Mauritius and reiterated the EU's support in the form of accompanying measures for the economic development of Mauritius. She expressed satisfaction regarding the fruitful discussions with Prime Minister Jugnauth whereby both parties dwelt on several issues that were raised during the Sixth Political Dialogue namely: Governance; Rule of Law; Human Rights and Gender including cooperation in international fora; Maritime Security; Climate Change; Ocean Economy and partnership in the Fisheries sector.

Other issues evoked between the two parties pertained to investment and business climate in Mauritius; cooperation in international sphere; Mauritius' role on regional economic integration of the Africa Strategy and Mauritius-EU Economic Partnership Agreement as well as a follow-up on the Post-Cotonou negotiations and EU multiannual financial framework.

