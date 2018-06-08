Mauritius: Exhibition Sensitises Mauritian Population On Adverse Impacts of Plastic

press release

An exhibition, aiming to sensitise the population on the adverse impacts of plastic inland and at sea by showcasing alternatives of plastic products, was launched yesterday at the City Council of Port Louis, in the context of World Environment Day 2018.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Outer Islands, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, the Minister of Social Security, National Solidarity, and Environment and Sustainable Development, Mr Etienne Sinatambou, the Deputy Lord Mayor of Port Louis, Mr Ehsan Ismay Mamode, and other personalities were present at the launching ceremony.

In her address, Vice-Prime Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo highlighted that the exhibition is providing a platform for the public at large to reflect on the devastating effects of plastic on the environment. Littering of plastic bags, she underlined, contributes to a huge amount of debris both inland and at sea and pose several environmental issues such as blockage of local drainage systems as well as pollution of seas and rivers. Plastic pollution also leads to severe consequences on marine organisms as they mistakenly tend to consume floating plastic, which in turn may have an impact on human consumption of food such as fish, she added.

The Vice-Prime Minister called for a change in mindset among the population and appealed for the adoption of more greener and sustainable practices for the protection of the environment. It is essential to set the right examples to young people so that they are inculcated with values on the importance of safeguarding the flora and fauna of the country, Mrs Jeewa-Daureeawoo emphasised.

For his part, Minister Sinatambou stated that with more than eight million tons of plastic waste ending up in the oceans every year, marine life is being destroyed. Plastic waste takes 1000 years to disintegrate, thus severely impacting on the environment, he pointed out. To this end, he emphasised that the population should use alternative products such as those made out of glass and paper. The Minister reiterated his commitment in getting rid of plastic pollution and called upon each and every citizen to stop using plastic bags so as to promote a safe and clean environment.

Following the launching event, Vice-Prime Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo and Minister Sinatambou participated in the demonstration of the use of eco-bins meant to collect littering plastic bottles.

The eco-bin project was launched on 5 June 2018 to mark World Environment Day this year. 57 eco-bins have been donated to Social Welfare Centres and 12 Local Authorities for plastic bottles collection. The population is encouraged to deposit the plastic bottles from their home at the nearest collection point. The collected plastic bottles will thereafter be sent to plastic recyclers.

About the Exhibition

Private companies and non-governmental organisations are participating, on 7 and 8 June 2018, in the exhibition being held at the City Council of Port Louis. It comprises the display of eco-friendly products from wood waste; recycled paper; reusable bottle glass as well as ecology and cloth bags. The public is invited to visit the exhibition and will be sensitised on the importance of living sustainably.