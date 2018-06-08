Kenya Airways Launches Direct Flights to Mauritius

press release

Kenya Airways will be flying to Mauritius four times weekly from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya. The inaugural flight landed yesterday at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International, Plaisance. The Minister of Tourism, Mr Anil Gayan, the Chief operating Officer of Kenya Airways, Mr Jan De Vegt, stakeholders of the tourism and civil aviation sectors and other eminent personalities were present on this occasion.

Minister Gayan underlined that non-stop flight will depart from Nairobi every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday thus opening gateway opportunities for both Mauritians and Kenyans to enjoy the best of what both countries have to offer which he referred to as blue safari and green safari, amongst others.

He underscored that the investment and trade opportunities presented by this direct flight will greatly contribute to add value to both countries.

Mr De Vegt explained that this inaugural flight is in line with the strategic intent of Kenya Airways to expand its footprint across Africa. He added that this venture is expected to help tourism grow for both countries as the airline strive to offer to its passengers affordable and improved connections from both the Nairobi and Mauritius hubs.

Under the current arrangement there will be seven direct flights to Mauritius as there is already a code share agreement with Air Mauritius which already makes provision for three weekly flights.