Nigeria: EU-Unicef Extends NDSP Water, Sanitation Project to 3 LGAs in Edo

Edo State Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources, Hon. Yekini Idaiye, has said that the European Union-United Nations Children's Fund (EU-UNICEF) Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project under the Niger Delta Support Programme (NDSP) has been extended to three more local government areas in the state.

Idaiye said this at a one-day sensitisation programme organised for stakeholders in the three local government areas on the implementation of the WASH project, held in Benin City, on Thursday.

He said the local government areas include Orhionmwon, Uhunmwode and Owan West local government areas, noting, "The areas would benefit from the EU-UNICEF Rural Water Sanitation and Hygiene project which have been fully implemented in Etsako West and Ovia South-West local government areas in the state."

Idaiye, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Akongie Oboh, noted "The WASH project being implemented under the EU-UNICEF Niger Delta Support Programme (NDSP) would assist the state government in improving sanitation and providing water infrastructure in rural areas across the state. This would take development closer to the grassroots."

He said the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has invested N600 million in the WASH project, urging the benefiting communities in the three new local councils to make the best of the projects.

He added that the programme would ensure that structures are put in place to curb open defecation.

The WASH Specialist, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Akure Office, Mohsena Islam, said the project was designed to assist government in providing clean water and sanitation facilities to improve hygiene among children in rural communities.