Namibia: Gamers Invited to National Qualifiers

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (Nesa) will host the second round of national qualifiers in Tekken7 and Fifa18 on PlayStation4 in Windhoek.

Two champions per title will get national colours to represent Namibia internationally. Should Namibian eSports receive adequate sponsorships for 2018, it will be possible for one or more of these players to represent Namibia at the 10th IeSF World Championship in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

Qualifier 2 for Tekken7 and Fifa18 on Saturday at Imagine Games Café from 09h30 and conclude by 17h00.

Registrations are open and can be done in advance through info@esportsnamibia.org or come and at the venue. Registration fees are only N$50 for Nesa members who paid their annual membership fee of N$250.

"Gamers are invited to showcase their skills, not only for some great prizes, but for the opportunity to receive their national colours in Namibian eSports," said Nesa treasurer Salomé de Bruyn.

Last year's champions were Rashaad Matjila and John Walenga for Fifa, and Freddy Mazila and Morné Hough for Tekken. Mazila also had the unique opportunity to be the very first player to represent Namibia at the International eSports Federation (IeSF) 2017 World Championship which took place in Busan, South Korea.

"Points will be awarded to each participant according to their placement in the qualifier as well as how they act as individuals during the event.

"Players who score the best points in the qualifiers events will be invited to partake in the National Finals on the 16th of June for selection of the best players Namibian eSports has to offer," De Bryn explained.

"International matches are already being organised for the winners to compete against South Africa and Nesa is making every effort to afford more opportunities to these athletes."

The event is made possible by Monster Energy.

Nesa also plan to debut the National League of Legends (LoL) and Counter-Strike:GO (CS:GO) Online Tournament which will take place online on PC from the 17 June to 28 July.

"This will be the qualifier round where 10 individual players with the highest scores will be selected from each title to form the national teams for each title. Scoring will be done according to how a player's team placed in the tournament, their individual conduct as well as how they perform in a team," said De Bryn.

"Matches have already been scheduled for the new teams to play against South Africa, something for all to look forward to as the first ever Namibian National LoL and CS:GO teams show what they've got," she continued.

"As with Tekken, should adequate sponsorships be received, one or both of these teams will also be awarded with the opportunity to represent Namibia at the 10th IeSF World Championship"

Participating teams are limited to five players. Entry forms can be requested at info@esportsnamibia.org with registration fees set at N$50 for Nesa members who paid their annual membership fee of N$250.

All registrations close on the 11 June at 08h00. More detailed information can be requested from info@esportsnamibia.org or can be viewed on the Nesa Facebook page at Nesa.Namibia