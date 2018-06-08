Cabinet has approved the recommendation of two ministries to cancel an illegal multi-billion dollar contract between the Roads Contractor Company and a Chinese company.

The contract termination comes after another RCC board member jumped ship, leaving the board with only two directors.

Works and transport minister John Mutorwa confirmed this to The Namibian yesterday when asked about the status of the RCC.

The state-owned RCC concluded an agreement with Nantong Sanjian on 6 April 2018 for a N$580 loan to avoid being shut down.

Under the agreement, the Chinese company was to give the RCC N$580 million in exchange for partnering with the Namibian parastatal on projects in which the Chinese company's stake would have amounted to over N$2 billion.

Several ministers, including Mutorwa, however rejected the agreement, saying he was not briefed about the contract before it was signed.

Mutorwa said yesterday that the Cabinet committee on overall policy and priorities, chaired by President Hage Geingob, met this week to discuss the RCC matter, among other matters.

The committee discussed eight recommendations by the transport ministry and the public enterprises ministry on the way forward for the RCC.

Mutorwa said one of the recommendations was to cancel the RCC-Chinese agreement.

He said a public announcement would be made after Cabinet decisions were publicised this week.

"As a line minister, I am happy with the decision. Cabinet agreed that the agreement was illegal," Mutorwa stated.

Asked about the future of the RCC, he said the decision was that the parastatal's employees should continue working.

"The future of the RCC is secured, at least for now. Workers should continue working, and they will be paid as usual," the minister added.

The minister took a hard stance against RCC bosses who appear to have withheld information from him.

Mutorwa told the media last week that he had to withdraw the proposal to rubberstamp the RCC-Chinese deal after Cabinet secretary George Simataa asked him whether he was sure about the details of the contract.

The contract between the RCC and Nantong Sanjian allowed the Chinese company to pay 10% (N$58 million) of the total funding amount (N$580 million) to the RCC for signing the agreement.

Mutorwa said last week that disciplinary action could be taken against officials who signed the agreement, adding that the matter would still be discussed in Cabinet.

However, it appears the RCC board is getting thinner and thinner.

The RCC board consisted of three people last Thursday, specifically chairperson Fritz Jacobs, Elsie Skrywer and Lea Namoloh, but Namoloh resigned last Friday.

Mutorwa confirmed her resignation, saying that she stepped down because "she did not agree with how things were being done".

RCC chair Jacobs, who has been battling to keep the RCC going, has over the past weeks insisted that they did not do anything wrong in the deal with the Chinese since the agreement was "supported by relevant statutes, information and authority".

"The self-sustaining funding solution is a milestone for the RCC. The board has expressed itself that the funding is sufficient and adequate to normalise the operations of the RCC," he stated.