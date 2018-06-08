8 June 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Four Die in Accident Near Rehoboth

Four people died in an accident on the B1 Road near Rehoboth yesterday after a sport utility vehicle's (SUV) tyre burst.

The accident occurred around 17h00 approximately eight kilometres north of Rehoboth, the Namibian Police Force's crime investigations coordinator for the Hardap region, Eric Clay told Nampa.

"It is alleged that the left rear tyre of the SUV with Windhoek registration burst and caused the vehicle to leave the road and overturn. Three of the six occupants died on the scene," Clay said.

A fourth person died while being taken to the St Mary's Hospital at Rehoboth, while the remaining two were rushed to Windhoek with serious injuries.

"No particulars are available at this moment and investigations continue," the deputy commissioner said.

The Rehoboth accident followed an earlier collision on Thursday in which five people died on the B1 road between Windhoek and Okahandja.

The accident around 15h00 when a BMW sedan and a Volkswagen pick-up collided head-on.

It was alleged that one of the BMW's tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control over the vehicle.

Only an eight-month-old baby boy survived the accident.

- Nampa

Namibia

