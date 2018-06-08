A pre-vote survey carried out by the Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI) has revealed that no political party shall win an outright majority during the forthcoming July 30 plebiscite.

According to the findings of the survey whose results were released in Bulawayo on Thursday, Zanu PF will get 42% of the votes while the MDC Alliance will garner 31 % of the vote.

However, the voting preferences of 25 % of the survey respondents were unknown, limiting inferences that can be drawn about the actual state of the presidential race.

The survey which was carried out from the 28th of April to the 13th May this year also indicated that the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC shall get 2% of the vote.

"As of late April/early May, more than eight in 10 Zimbabweans said they were registered and likely to vote in the July elections," said Stephen Ndoma, MPOI's principal researcher.

"Among voters willing to declare their preferences in the presidential race, Zanu PF held a 42% to 31 % lead over the MDC-T, but the intentions of about one quarter of voters remained unknown.

"Moreover, the state of the presidential race could change during the three months between the survey dates and election date."

Ironically, the survey while tipping Zanu PF to tentatively lead, says about 62 % of the respondents felt the country is going in the wrong direction following the military intervention in November last year.

"Four in 10 Zimbabweans (41%) fully endorse the military intervention that cleared the way for President Mnangagwa to take over, while a majority (52%) say the intervention was wrong.

"Views on the military intervention vary considerably by province but only modestly by party affiliation," said Ndoma while presenting the results.