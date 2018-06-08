Namibia: Ohangwena Council Retains Leadership

Ongwediva — The Ohangwena Regional Council kept its political leadership unchanged at a routine mid-term election held recently at Eenhana. The leaders were sworn in this week at the town.

The councillor of Omulonga Constituency Erickson Ndawanifa was re-elected to serve as council chairperson and chairperson of the management committee for the next two and a half years.

Other members retained on the management committee are councillor for Oshikango Fillipus Namundjebo, Ondobe councillor Mandume Pohamba and councillor for Omundaungilo Festus Ikanda.

The chairperson pledged to ensure that all council's resolutions are implemented.

"We will strictly remain committed to control and manage the resources of the council and that which will be availed by the central government," said Ndawanifa.

Ndawanifa also pledged to ensure that rural development planning is collectively done with the concerned communities in the constituencies and also foresee that residents are informed of regional development.

Despite challenges such as budget cuts and slow implementation of regional projects, Ndawanifa pledged that management will use the meagre resources at their disposal to ensure that projects are implemented.

Meanwhile, council has last year set up an internal audit committee that will oversee its work as well as a credit control policy.

Ndawanifa said council will also further continue to formulate internal policies if need be in order to strengthen the implementation of projects in the region.

Ndawanifa expressed dismay that council projects such as road extensions were omitted from the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) without consulting the council.

"But we will remain committed to execute our duties and functions as stipulated by the Regional Councils Act, 22 of 1992," Ndawanifa said.