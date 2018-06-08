7 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Burundi's Nkurunziza to Step Down in 2020

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Govt of Burundi
President Pierre Nkurunziza

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza said on Thursday he would not run for another term, despite widespread belief that he backed a new constitution extending term limits in a bid to cling to power.

"I will not go back on my word. Our mandate ends in 2020," Nkurunziza said in a speech to supporters and diplomats in the central region of Gitega.

His announcement came shortly after he signed into law a new constitution that could enable him to rule until 2034.

Describing himself as "Guide" of the ruling CNDD-FDD party, Nkurunziza said he would not seek re-election at the end of his current, controversial third term.

Nkurunziza's decision to run for election in 2015 plunged Burundi into a deep and deadly political crisis, with opponents saying his candidacy went against a peace deal that had ended more than a decade of civil war.

Last month a constitutional referendum was held to extend presidential terms to seven years.

It was widely seen as a move paving the way for Nkurunziza to run for a further two terms under the new dispensation.

"The new constitution has not been tailored for Pierre Nkurunziza, as our enemies claim," he said.

"As far as I am concerned, I am preparing to support, with all my strength, the new president who we are going to elect in 2020."

More on This

AU Must Re-Engage in Burundi to Push for Inclusivity As a Way Out of Violence

The constitutional changes, if passed, could reset the clock on term limits for President Pierre Nkurunziza --… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.