Namibia: Elomotho Scoops Another World Award

Elemotho Gaalelekwe has achieved another milestone in his music career when on Sunday he scooped the One World Music Awards in the category of Best World Music/Global Fusion Album of the Year Award in the United Kingdom (UK).

He won with his album, Beautiful World, released end of last year. The excited Elemotho took to his Facebook fan page saying: "Amazing news on a Monday. Elemotho's Beautiful World scoops the United Kingdom's One World Music Awards as Best World/Global Fusion Album for 2017! Much love to everyone involved in this Album." In 2011 he won the RFI 24th Discoveries Music Award in Paris, France. Apart from the latest award, the singer's songs from the album are being aired on radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United State of America (USA), France, the UK, Holland, Belgium, Poland and others.

One World Music Awards's mission is to unite the world through music. Elemotho's Beautiful World is an album of optimism and hope for a sinking world. The album also expresses the importance of story-telling. Hanitra' album, Songs from Madagascar, Natalie Jean's Haiti Mwen Renmenw, Flamenco Pacifico's Convivencia, as well as Jarmo Rompannen's Nordic Mandolin were the other finalists.

His 2018 tour started in April at the Warehouse Theatre, and continued last month in Zimbabwe, Spain ending in Switzerland.