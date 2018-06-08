8 June 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Elomotho Scoops Another World Award

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pinehas Nakaziko

Elemotho Gaalelekwe has achieved another milestone in his music career when on Sunday he scooped the One World Music Awards in the category of Best World Music/Global Fusion Album of the Year Award in the United Kingdom (UK).

He won with his album, Beautiful World, released end of last year. The excited Elemotho took to his Facebook fan page saying: "Amazing news on a Monday. Elemotho's Beautiful World scoops the United Kingdom's One World Music Awards as Best World/Global Fusion Album for 2017! Much love to everyone involved in this Album." In 2011 he won the RFI 24th Discoveries Music Award in Paris, France. Apart from the latest award, the singer's songs from the album are being aired on radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United State of America (USA), France, the UK, Holland, Belgium, Poland and others.

One World Music Awards's mission is to unite the world through music. Elemotho's Beautiful World is an album of optimism and hope for a sinking world. The album also expresses the importance of story-telling. Hanitra' album, Songs from Madagascar, Natalie Jean's Haiti Mwen Renmenw, Flamenco Pacifico's Convivencia, as well as Jarmo Rompannen's Nordic Mandolin were the other finalists.

His 2018 tour started in April at the Warehouse Theatre, and continued last month in Zimbabwe, Spain ending in Switzerland.

Namibia

I Don't Know How to Retire - Sirleaf

After 62 years of public service, of which 10 were spent as Liberia's president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said she could… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.