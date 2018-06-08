8 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Call for Civil Groups to Promote Peace

Civil society organisations have been urged to promote peace ahead of harmonised elections set for July 30. This came out during the National Association of Non Governmental Organisations (NANGO) voter education workshop in Gweru recently.

Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) official Ms Marjorie Mutemeri said the civil society should be spearheading campaigns for a peaceful environment to prevail before, during and after the elections.

"Now that we already have the election date set by the President, let us all go to our respective area of work and preach a violence free environment to prevail.

"Civil society organisations are not political parties and should stick to their roles of advocacy and research. Gone are the days when civil society was associated with hidden agendas of doing shadow campaigns for political parties," she said.

