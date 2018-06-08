Fighting between the Enoch Chihana led faction and Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo camp in the opposition Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) is degenerating to unprecedented levels with the former warning the latter to desist from using AFORD colours or any of the party's materials.

But the Mwenifumbo camp insists it is the "genuine" AFORD and would not be moved by any threats from its rival faction.

Both sides held parallel elective conventions on 1 May, electing Chihana and Mwenifumbo respectively as presidents, a rare political development which continue to baffle Malawians.

Addressing journalists in Mzuzu recently, First Vice President of the Chihana camp Reverend Precious Chisi reiterated that Mwenifumbo and his cohorts have no right to use AFORD material or anything associated with it because they were expelled from the party.

Chisi and AFORD district chairpersons are on a continuing campaign to "cleanse" the party of Mwenifumbo and his bunch of confusionists.

"It is an undeniable fact that we are the rightful AFORD. We will take unspecified action if the other faction does not comply to our warning within five days," said Chisi.

He added: "AFORD is a well known and respectable political party having immensely contributed to the fight for democracy in Malawi. We will not accept to be pushed too far by these amateur manoeuvres by some rogue and misguided politicians to drag the party into disrepute".

Reacting to Chisi's outbursts, Mwenifumbo is quoted by the media as having said that he will not bow down to threats or ultimatums and would continue serving as "President".

"I am not scared and the other camp should just swallow its pride and accept to work with me," he said.

The fight over leadership in AFORD, once considered a mighty political party with over 30 Members of Parliament, began when the party's Founder and multiparty democracy icon Thom Chikufwa Chihana died in 2006.