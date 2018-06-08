South Africa: T20 Global League Given Green Light, Set for Name Change

The Global T20 League looks set to finally be launched after Cricket South Africa (CSA) and SuperSport announced on Friday that they would be teaming up to deliver a "world-class T20 competition to a South African and global audience"

The two parties will join together to form a new company called Newco , in which both CSA and SuperSport will be shareholders. CSA will hold the majority share. Both shareholders will contribute capital to fund the company.

As part of the partnership, SuperSport will broadcast the competition throughout sub-Saharan Africa and the adjacent islands and provide a broadcast feed to international broadcasters.

The inaugural event will be played during November and December 2018.

"CSA is delighted to announce this equity partnership with our long-term broadcast partners, SuperSport. We have put the problems we experienced with the proposed Global T20 League behind us and look forward to hosting the new competition (which will be named later)," he said.

"This event will create wonderful opportunities for local players (including current Proteas and up and coming youngsters) to hone their white-ball skills."

While not providing specific figures, Moroe labelled the deal as "the biggest in the history of South African domestic cricket, which will ensure the welfare of the game in South Africa."

Gideon Khobane, CEO of SuperSport, also expressed his delight.

"CSA has been an outstanding partner of SuperSport's for many years. This agreement sees our relationship taken to the next level, where we will pool our mutual resources in a partnership which will create high-quality cricket and provide entertaining content for cricket fans locally and broadcast viewers both domestically and globally," he said.

"To have Proteas and international stars competing together with local talent will improve the quality of T20 cricket produced by South Africa."

Source: Sport24