8 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: One Giant Step for Man As Species Stepped Out of the Water

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Shaun Smillie

Today, 8 June, two 360-million-year-old tetrapod species are to be revealed. They are Tutusius umlambo, which was named in honour of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, and Umzantsia amazana. Both are now Africa's earliest known four-legged vertebrates by 70-million years.

About 360-million years ago a distant ancestor did something that would change the way we live in the world forever - it left the water's edge and stepped on to land.

Scientists refer to this moment in deep history as terrestrialisation, and it is a mystery as to what drove these early pioneering animals to venture ashore.

But this could soon change with the discovery of two 360-million-year-old tetrapod species that were found in shale taken from a road cutting near Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape.

Today the two species are to be revealed at Wits University.

Also today, an article written by Dr Robert Gess of the Albany Museum in Grahamstown, and co-authored by...

South Africa

Former President Back in Court Over Arms Deal

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Friday morning, after his… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.