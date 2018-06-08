South Africa: One Giant Step for Man As Species Stepped Out of the Water

analysis

Today, 8 June, two 360-million-year-old tetrapod species are to be revealed. They are Tutusius umlambo, which was named in honour of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, and Umzantsia amazana. Both are now Africa's earliest known four-legged vertebrates by 70-million years.

About 360-million years ago a distant ancestor did something that would change the way we live in the world forever - it left the water's edge and stepped on to land.

Scientists refer to this moment in deep history as terrestrialisation, and it is a mystery as to what drove these early pioneering animals to venture ashore.

But this could soon change with the discovery of two 360-million-year-old tetrapod species that were found in shale taken from a road cutting near Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape.

Today the two species are to be revealed at Wits University.

Also today, an article written by Dr Robert Gess of the Albany Museum in Grahamstown, and co-authored by...