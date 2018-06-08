South Africa: Mass Stormers Exodus As Lure of Europe Strikes - Again

Stormers players Nizaam Carr, Dewaldt Duvenage and Raymond Rhule have all been released early from their contracts to pursue opportunities abroad.

Loose forward Carr, scrumhalf Duvenage and wing Rhule will all leave the Stormers at the end of the current Super Rugby season to join European clubs.

Carr, who came through the age-group ranks and finishes his time at Newlands with just short of 100 Stormers caps, will join English Premiership club Wasps .

Duvenage, who also played age-group rugby for Western Province and made his Stormers debut back in 2009, ends his second stint at Newlands with over 90 caps for the Stormers in total as he heads to Italian club Benetton Treviso .

Rhule joined the Stormers at the start of the season and has scored five tries in his 12 appearances. He will join prop JC Janse van Rensburg at French side Grenoble .

Director of Rugby Gert Smal said that all three players were granted early release from their contracts with the Stormers.

"We appreciate what Nizaam, Dewaldt and Raymond have all contributed in their time here and wish them all the best for their future," he said.

"Nizaam and Dewaldt both came through the system here and have been stalwarts for us over the years, while Raymond added another string to our bow this season.

"We are continuously looking at strengthening our depth and will look to bring in quality players who can add value and improve our squad going forward."

Western Province Rugby Group CEO Paul Zacks said that the decision to release these players early was taken with their best interests at heart.

"We are glad that we could reach an agreement that benefitted all parties and wish to thank all three players for their efforts at Newlands," he said.

Source: Sport24