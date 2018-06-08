Nigeria: SS2 Students, Eight Others Paraded for Cultism, Theft

Akure — Two secondary school students were among 10 persons paraded on Thursday by the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police for cultism and theft of vehicles.

The students, who were of Oroke High School, Akugba Akoko, according to the police, were arrested after an information that they were about to cause trouble in the university town.

The Commissioner of Police of the Ondo State Command, Mr Gbenga Adeyanju, who addressed journalists during the parade, said criminals have no place to stay in the state.

Two of the five suspected cultists were students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

Adeyanju said the suspected cultists had confessed to be of Aiye and Scorpion confraternities and that they would soon be charged to court.

The commissioner said the five suspected vehicle thieves were arrested in connection with the stealing of a Nissan Primera taxi and a Toyota bus belonging to a Lagos-based school.

Adeyanju said one Oluwaseun Mayowa, 41, confessed to have conspired with three others to steal and sell his brother's taxi.

According to the commissioner, Mayowa before he confessed claimed that his leg and hands were tied by suspected thieves, who made away with his brother's Nissan Almera taxi with Reg. No AKR 898 XA.

Adeyanju said Mayowa told the police that the vehicle was snatched between Igbara-Oke and Owena Owode expressway by three armed men.

"However, after series of interrogation, he confessed to complicity in the missing vehicle.

"He named his other accomplices as Niyi Akintoye 'm' aged 42 years and Tunde John 'm' aged 40 years both of Akure.

"He also mentioned one Olaoke Paul in Lokoja who assisted in selling the car for N150,000 only.

"The vehicle has been recovered while suspects will soon appear in court," Adeyanju said.

The commissioner said the fifth suspected thief, Ifeanyi Ikpegou, was arrested after it was discovered that he stole the Toyota Bus with Reg No KTU 402 AU he was driving.

The bus with the inscription of the name of a school was intercepted along Ayetoro Akinfosile expressway.

"The said driver was questioned and he said he was coming to Omotosho to carry plantain. But on physical observation of the bus, it was discovered that some figures were scraped off from the phone numbers on the body of the bus.

"The numbers on the bus were dialed and somebody picked from Lagos claiming that the bus was stolen from Lagos and that the case had been reported to the police in Lagos.

"The driver was consequently arrested and he admitted to be one of the drivers of the aforementioned school.

"He said he stole the vehicle in order to use it for public transport service(s) in Onitsha, Anambra State. He will soon appear in court," Adeyanju said.