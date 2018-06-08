South Africa: Crocked Blitzboks Upbeat for Paris Sevens

The hallmark of the Springbok Sevens team in the 2017/18 World Rugby Sevens Series was one of consistency, which saw them playing in all nine semi-finals thus far - the only team to do so - and Blitzbok coach Neil Powell is looking for more of the same this weekend.

The 2017/18 season comes to a close at the Paris Sevens - the final of 10 tournaments in the series - which starts at the Stade Jean Bouin on Saturday."We have standards which we are proud of, and it is up to us to make sure we maintain it this weekend," said Powell.

"Our aims for this weekend are clear - we want to leave nothing out there, bring the energy, keep the focus and trust the process."We are also proud of our consistency. It was great to reach nine semi-finals out of nine, but this is the final hurdle for us. We need to go out and make it happen though, no one is going to do it for us."Powell often urges his troops to play with a smile on their faces and their performances this season have done the same to their ever-growing fan base. Those smiles will be even broader if the Blitzboks manage to defend their Paris title and in the process retain the World Series crown.

The South Africans trail Fiji by seven points and can still win the series if they are victorious in Paris and the Fijians fail to reach the semi-finals. That mission for the Blitzboks starts in Pool B against Scotland, followed by matches against Russia and Canada."It is a tough pool and we will have to play well to make it to the quarter-finals," said Powell.

"Knowing the Scottish and their character, they will be coming for us. They did not play well in London, so they will be determined to improve on that showing. Russia plays good basic rugby and beat Scotland last weekend."The last one against Canada will be very physical. They are capable of beating any of the teams on the circuit as they have shown in the past."Winger Siviwe Soyizwapi echoed Powell's words: "Management did well to help us recover and we are keen to get going.

Last weekend, we showed good courage, commitment and endeavour, especially on Day 2. "We need to keep that mindset and make sure we keep on giving it our all. If so, we will finish each match with that smile on our face that the coach talks about. Paris is an inspiration city, now it is time for us to show some inspiration."

LATE INJURY BLOW

The Blitzboks suffered a late injury setback when Stedman Gans broke his hand in training and had to be replaced in the match day squad. Ironically, Gans travelled from South Africa as the reserve player and replaced Cecil Afrika on Day 2 of the London Sevens. This replacement was made official for the Paris event, with Mfundo Ndhlovu joining the Blitzboks as 13th player.

Afrika (hamstring) and Branco du Preez (shoulder) have returned to South Africa after picking up injuries at last weekend's London Sevens.

With Gans also ruled out, Ndhlovu will be part of the 12-man squad. Rhyno Smith, who made his sole appearance for the Blitzboks in Hong Kong this year, will join the squad as the official reserve. "Rhyno has been with us the last six months and has developed very nicely and will fit in well if he is called upon," said Powell. "Sadly, Stedman is missing out as he did well in London. Mfundo is one of the most exciting players in the squad and he will also be keen to grab this opportunity." SA playing schedule - Saturday, June 9:

v Scotland 10:06v Russia 13:02v Canada 18:30 The top five teams on World Rugy Sevens Series log:

1. Fiji 1672. South Africa 1603. New Zealand 1334. Australia 1185. USA 105 Pools for the Paris Sevens:

Pool A: Fiji, New Zealand, Kenya, SamoaPool B: South Africa , Canada, Russia, ScotlandPool C: Ireland, Australia, Wales, SpainPool D: England, USA, Argentina, France The Springbok Sevens squad for the Paris Sevens:

1. Ryan Oosthuizen (9 tournaments, 9 tries, 45 points)2. Philip Snyman (captain; 53 tournaments, 63 tries, 15 conversions, 346 points)3. Dylan Sage (23 tournaments, 30 tries, 150 points)4. Zain Davids (12 tournaments, 9 tries, 45 points)5. Werner Kok (36 tournaments, 80 tries, 400 points)6. Heino Bezuidenhout (3 tournaments, 3 tries, 15 points)7. Dewald Human (3 tournaments, 3 tries, 8 conversions, 31 points)8. Siviwe Soyizwapi (17 tournaments, 55 tries, 275 points)9. Justin Geduld (35 tournaments, 84 tries, 192 conversions, 804 points)10. Mfundo Ndhlovu (1 tournament, 2 tries, 10 points)11. Seabelo Senatla (38 tournaments, 221 tournaments, 1105 points)12. Ruhan Nel (27 tournaments, 48 tries, 1 conversion, 242 points)13. Rhyno Smith (1 tournament, 2 points, 1 conversion)*

*Reserve player

