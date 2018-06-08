South Africa: Preparing the Champagne for SA to Get a Seat At UN Security Council

analysis

South Africa is sure to get voted on to the council today, Friday, but wants to win by a landslide to show it has still got a lot of international support.

Hard decisions on Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Somalia and several other conflicts are likely to confront South Africa if it takes its seat on the UN Security Council on 1 January next year, as it almost certainly will.

Pretoria needs a two-thirds majority - 129 votes from the 193 members of the UN General Assembly - to get on to the Security Council in 2019 and 2020 when the General Assembly votes today, Friday, to fill the 10 seats on the Council which will become vacant in January.

Jerry Matjila, SA's ambassador to the UN in New York said this week he was sure South Africa would get the necessary two-thirds majority. That's basically because South Africa has already been endorsed by the African Union for the one African seat that will be open.

"So I think we can prepare the champagne. So the question is not a majority. The question is how much more than the two-thirds?" Another senior official said South Africa needed to get at...