8 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Preparing the Champagne for SA to Get a Seat At UN Security Council

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Peter Fabricius

South Africa is sure to get voted on to the council today, Friday, but wants to win by a landslide to show it has still got a lot of international support.

Hard decisions on Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Somalia and several other conflicts are likely to confront South Africa if it takes its seat on the UN Security Council on 1 January next year, as it almost certainly will.

Pretoria needs a two-thirds majority - 129 votes from the 193 members of the UN General Assembly - to get on to the Security Council in 2019 and 2020 when the General Assembly votes today, Friday, to fill the 10 seats on the Council which will become vacant in January.

Jerry Matjila, SA's ambassador to the UN in New York said this week he was sure South Africa would get the necessary two-thirds majority. That's basically because South Africa has already been endorsed by the African Union for the one African seat that will be open.

"So I think we can prepare the champagne. So the question is not a majority. The question is how much more than the two-thirds?" Another senior official said South Africa needed to get at...

South Africa

Former President Back in Court Over Arms Deal

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Friday morning, after his… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.