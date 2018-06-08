8 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Signs of Renewal At SABC As Hlaudi's Ghost Recedes

analysis By Rebecca Davis

The court ruling this week that former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng must personally pay for the legal costs of the "SABC 8" is a further nail in the coffin of a man who once exerted extraordinary control over the state broadcaster. Meanwhile, the SABC is officially cleaning house: investigating editorial interference and sexual harassment, and announcing its new positioning with fresh branding and the tagline: "Independent. Impartial". It's about time.

It took only five years for Hlaudi Motsoeneng to establish himself as one of the most brazen and public faces of State Capture during the Jacob Zuma era.

During his tenure as chief operating officer (COO) of the SABC, Motsoeneng cruised from one scandal to the next, treating the coffers of the broadcaster as his personal cash box and kicking out the bricks of editorial independence at its newsroom one by one.

It's hard to pick the most outrageous Motsoeneng manoeuvre from within a crowded field.

His decision to increase his salary from R1.5-million to R2.4-million within a year? His proposal that South African journalists should have to have a "licence" to practice? His implementation of an untested policy that SABC stations should play 90% local content? His...

