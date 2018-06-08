South Africa: 60 Arrested in Metrorail Crackdown On Crime

Metrorail has welcomed the arrest of sixty people following a joint operation by the company's protection services, Transnet Freight Rail security and the Woodstock police on Thursday.

The 23 women and 37 men are expected to appear in court on Monday, June 11 for various infringements including possession of drugs, dealing in drugs and trespassing.

Aluminium rail components, train doors, copper cabling and drugs were also confiscated.

"A multi-functional team comprising officials from Metrorail protection services, the rapid rail response unit and security contractors continue to crack down on cable thieves whose actions impact adversely on Metrorail's ability to operate a reliable service," regional manager Richard Walker said.

Earlier in the week 13 people were arrested in Newlands, Belhar, Maitland and Pentech for cable theft and vandalism.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says it successfully opposed bail on many applications in the past week, with more than 100 offenders currently awaiting trial. Most of the offenders have been charged in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act.

On Thursday, Fortune Nkomo was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in jail for cable theft. Metrorail says this has paved the way for justice to be served against cable thieves.

Walker added that the team would continue to target all those who break the law, including those who buy the stolen goods.

He applauded the hard work the teams put into ensuring that crime is scraped on the railways.

"Each week produces a tranche of arrests and these teams work 24/7 to produce results, often at the expense of family and leisure time. Their dedication and focus is commendable."

Source: News24