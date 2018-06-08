8 June 2018

South Africa: Accused in Farm Worker's Death Granted Lengthy Postponement for Medical Procedure

The Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court has granted a lengthy postponement to a security company owner who allegedly shot and killed a tractor driver.

Petrus William Johannes Durant is accused of killing tractor driver Aron Mutavhatsindi, 42, in an open field near the informal settlement of Matshelapad, outside Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, in January.

He was released on R10 000 bail on January 15.

Appearing in court on Friday, Durant's attorney, Jacques van Heerden, asked the court for a postponement as Durant is set to have an operation on his shoulder later this month.

The postponement was agreed to by the State, as it was still awaiting the Director of Public Prosecutions' decision on whether or not it will prosecute Durant.

The matter was postponed to August 30.

EFF members clad in red voiced their disapproval, saying the process was taking too long. They then left the courtroom.

At a previous court appearance, Van Heerden asked the court to amend one of his client's bail conditions.

He said Durant had lost "two prospective clients" because he was not allowed to leave Gauteng on short notice and had to notify the investigating officer before he could leave the province.

The magistrate declined the request.

