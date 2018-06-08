South Africa: Eskom v Suzanne Daniels - Round 2

analysis

Eskom's suspended head of legal, Suzanne Daniels, has dismissed her employer's narrative that she is the facilitator and enabler of the Gupta influence at the state-owned power company as implausible, wholly insufficient in law and at best, conjecture. "I am being singled out for retribution," says Daniels.

Suzanne Daniels has hit back at her employer with sensational claims that she was the one who had reported Matshela Koko's family business deals to the Public Protector and that Eskom had allegedly threatened to wear her down unless she agreed to a once-off settlement offer.

The former head of legal at the state-owned power company is battling charges of misconduct and negligence in the performance of her duties as well as a contention by Eskom that she is no whistle-blower.

Not so fast, says Daniels, as she presented a timeline of 21 instances of what she says were efforts to expose wrongdoing - some of those once her internal complaints to the Eskom Board, the CEO and the parastatal's executive had allegedly fallen on deaf ears.

Those include her assisting the Anti-Corruption Task Team of the police, the Hawks,...