8 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Eskom v Suzanne Daniels - Round 2

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Eskom's suspended head of legal, Suzanne Daniels, has dismissed her employer's narrative that she is the facilitator and enabler of the Gupta influence at the state-owned power company as implausible, wholly insufficient in law and at best, conjecture. "I am being singled out for retribution," says Daniels.

Suzanne Daniels has hit back at her employer with sensational claims that she was the one who had reported Matshela Koko's family business deals to the Public Protector and that Eskom had allegedly threatened to wear her down unless she agreed to a once-off settlement offer.

The former head of legal at the state-owned power company is battling charges of misconduct and negligence in the performance of her duties as well as a contention by Eskom that she is no whistle-blower.

Not so fast, says Daniels, as she presented a timeline of 21 instances of what she says were efforts to expose wrongdoing - some of those once her internal complaints to the Eskom Board, the CEO and the parastatal's executive had allegedly fallen on deaf ears.

Those include her assisting the Anti-Corruption Task Team of the police, the Hawks,...

South Africa

Former President Back in Court Over Arms Deal

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Friday morning, after his… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.