South Africa: Swiel Sings the Praises of Dobson, Snyman

Former Western Province and Sharks flyhalf Tim Swiel says the WP coaching duo of John Dobson and Dawie Snyman are the best coaches he's worked under.

Swiel, who currently plies his trade at English club Harlequins spoke exclusively to Sport24 this week where he shared his views on several topics.

Regarding top coaches, Swiel has high regard for WP head coach Dobson and his assistant Snyman, who is the nephew of the legendary former Springbok fullback and WP coach of the same name.

The 24-year-old Swiel played his junior rugby at WP and also played for the senior team in the 2013 Currie Cup, before leaving for the Sharks, where he spent a season before heading to England.

In the interview, Swiel said he rated Dobson highly and believed he should have been made Stormers coach when the job was given to Robbie Fleck from the 2016 season onwards.

"John Dobson and Dawie Snyman are brilliant coaches that are on another level. I feel 'Dobbo' should have been appointed Stormers coach four seasons ago already," said Swiel.

"I wouldn't have blamed 'Dobbo' at all had he accepted a coaching role overseas. (Dobson was linked with the Connacht coaching position, which has since been filled by Andy Friend). If you are waiting so long and not getting recognised then you have to look elsewhere."

Fleck currently has one year left on his Stormers contract, but the team is struggling in Super Rugby, having won just five of 14 games this campaign.

Swiel called on WP Rugby to make sure they hold on to the services of Dobson and Snyman.

"Sometimes in life, if you are patient it will all work out and hopefully the aforementioned pair gets promoted by Western Province Rugby. I believe Dobson is someone that South Africa rugby really needs to invest in," Swiel added.

"For me, the fundamental reason the dynamic duo have dovetailed so well as a combination over the years is because 'Dobbo' brings players from diverse cultures together and instils the rainbow nation spirit within his sides, while Dawie is more of the technical mastermind within the coaching set-up. I believe the two men coaching Western Province deserve to be rewarded for their results, and I don't feel they have been."

Source: Sport24