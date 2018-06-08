Nigeria: Buhari Orders Gazetting of June 12 As Democracy Day, Conferment of Honours On Abiola, Kingibe, Fawehinmi

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to take immediate steps to gazette the presidential order declaring June 12 as democracy day and conferring national awards on late Chief MKO Abiola, late Chief Gani Fawehinmi and Alhaji Babagana Kingibe.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the President directed that the declaration and conferment should be published in the Federal Gazette "so that the awards slated for June 12, 2018 can go on as planned."

Buhari had on Wednesday declared June 12 - the day a presidential election was held in 1993 that was described as the freest, fairest and most peaceful in Nigerian history - democracy day. He also conferred the highest national honour, GCFR, on late Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the election, who died in government custody in pursuit of his mandate.

Buhari also conferred the second highest national honour, GCON, on Abiola's running mate, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe, and human rights and pro-democracy activist, late Gani Fawehinmi.