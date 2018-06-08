Zanu-PF parliamentary candidate for Gokwe Mapfungautsi Cde Tawanda Karikoga has reached out to MDC-T supporters in the constituency as part of efforts to ensure a resounding victory for the revolutionary party in the July 30 harmonised elections.

Cde Karikoga held a rally at Maphosa Village, Chief Chisina's area, last weekend where he invited all villagers, including known MDC-T supporters to hear their concerns.

He told them that while they were entitled to vote for a political party of their choice, it was prudent to vote for a tried and tested party such as Zanu-PF for development.

"As we approach the harmonised elections, we need to take heed of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's call for a peaceful election," said Cde Karikoga.

"No one should fight another because you belong to different political parties. We want to have peaceful elections, not only in this village or constituency, but in the country as a whole."

Cde Karikoga assured the people that he would serve everyone regardless of one's political persuasion should he be voted as Member of Parliament for the constituency.

"I will be an MP for everyone regardless of one's political party. I will serve in an equal measure to those who might have not voted for me because an MP is a community leader for everyone, if I win the forthcoming election. It is important to reckon that Zanu-PF is a tried and tested party. It is a party of maturity."

Cde Karikoga donated 200 bags of cement for the renovation of Ndabambi Primary School and pledged to help the community set up a secondary school.

He renovated an adjacent school, Maliami Primary School.

Cde Karikoga said while Zanu-PF had been winning in the constituency, it had performed badly in Maphosa Village and he was determined that the ruling party will win in all the areas.