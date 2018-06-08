8 June 2018

Zimbabwe: You Can Count On Us, Women Assure President

By Farirai Machivenyika

The Zanu-PF Women's League will go all out to ensure a resounding victory for President Mnangagwa, the ruling party's candidate in the July 30 harmonised elections. This was said by Zanu- PF Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Mable Chinomona at a Women's League National Assembly meeting yesterday.

The meeting was the first since the formation of the new Government last November.

"The meeting is special in three ways; firstly, because it is our first meeting with you since Operation Restore Legacy; secondly, we meet after a primary election that was difficult and very competitive, and the third issue is that we are now in an election mode and we have a strong team that will campaign for you," Cde Chinomona said.

"Our theme for the meeting is 'Your Vote for ED is a Vote for your Future'. As women we are unequivocal in supporting you and promise that we will do everything within our powers to ensure that you win the elections," Cde Chinomona.

She bemoaned the low figures of women that won in the party's primary election but said they were working on uniting everyone so that the ruling party wins in the national elections.

Cde Chinomona called on Government to empower women so that they can participate in the mainstream economy.

"Your coming in as President gave freedom to all women and the whole country because we were tired of being abused and insulted. As women we now want to be involved in big economic projects and not to be consigned to chicken rearing only. We want to be empowered, especially those of us who have land so that we can mechanise and contribute to the growth of the economy.

"We also want to be involved in mining, so we call on you to assist us," Cde Chinomona said.

The meeting was attended by women from the country's 10 provinces.

