Nigeria: PDP, APC Win Rescheduled Council Election in Kaduna

Kaduna — The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has won the rescheduled chairmanship election in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The rescheduled elections in Kaura and Kajuru did not hold. Announcing the results of election which held on Wednesday, the state Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM) returning officer, Grace Doyaro, said Gwada got 17,967 votes to defeat, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Benjamin Jok, who scored 7,401 votes.

Dayaro who said the PDP won all 10 councillorship seats in the local government, added that the election was free and fair, devoid of rancour.

The result of the election in Chikun Local Government is generating controversy following the declaration of the APC as the winner of the chairmanship.

The elections were rescheduled in four wards to make to produce winner for the chairmanship election held on May 12.

Announcing the result, the returning officer, Sani Mohammed said the APC candidate Maikai Adamu polled 28,198 votes to defeat the Salasi Nuhu of the PDP who scored 24,462 votes.

However, the PDP has kicked against the result, saying that elections did not hold in the four wards.

Chairman of the party in the Chikun, Jonah Musa, alleged that the returning officer who announced the results was sponsored.

He said the rescheduled election in the four wards of the local government did not hold.

Besides he said the chairmanship of the State Independent Electoral Commission, (SIECOM) Dr. Binta Saratu Dikko had announced the cancellation of election in Chikun and Kaura on the state owned radio.

Addressing newsmen in Kaduna, Musa said "There was no elections in Kujama, Kakau, Chikun and Nassarawa wards as it was reschedule for Thursday 6th June.

"Two legislators Hon. Markus Yari representing Chikun in the Kaduna State House of Assembly and Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi member representing Igabi in the Federal House of Representatives were intercepted by some vigilant electorates who, upon prior information that some APC politicians, led armed bandits and uniformed security men whisked away election materials."

The two lawmakers narrowly escaped being lynched at the secretariat of the council in Kujuma following allegations of stealing election materials.

They were beaten and held hostage by the mob for several hours before they were ferried out of the secretariat in a commando style by armed security personnel who used tear gas to clear the mob.

Yari however denied the allegations.