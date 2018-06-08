South Africa: Five Appear in Court for Almost R9-Million Fraud

press release

Free State — Tumane Mokoena (42), Sibongile Nyembe (23), Jabulane Mazibuko (32), Nolufefe Prince (44), and Sandile Sipamla (41), briefly appeared at the Reitz Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 06 June 2018 on charges of fraud and money laundering.

The accused were called to present themselves at the Serious Commercial Investigating unit offices in Bethlehem following which they made their court appearance.

It alleged that in February this year, Nyembe and Prince who were employed by the Vrytaat Kooperasie Beperk (VKB), fabricated invoices for payments expected from service providers, this resulted in approximately R8.9-million being paid into the accused's bank accounts.

The group were granted bail ranging from R10 000 and R20 000. The case was postponed to 25 June 2018 for further investigation.