South Africa: Swift Police Reaction Leads to Arrest of Seven Hijacking Suspects, and Recovery of Two Vehicles - Kwanobuhle

press release

King William's Town — Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner commends police for their quick reaction that led to the arrest of seven hijacking suspects resulting in the recovery of two motor vehicles within 30-minutes after a hijacking incident in KwaNobuhle last night.

This success followed after an incident that happened on Thursday, 7 June 2018 around 20h00, where a driver of a white Mazda, operating as a local taxi (jikeleza) alleged that while he was driving on Matanzima Road in KwaNobuhle, a silver Corsa Utility bakkie which was traveling in front of his car started to pace down.

Some of the passengers in the bakkie indicated with a signal for a jikeleza and he then stopped his vehicle. It was further said that two men from a bakkie, boarded a jikeleza and asked to be taken to Gunguluza area.

On the way to Gunguluza area, one of the two men took out a firearm and ordered a driver to get out of the vehicle. A driver who was with his girlfriend at the time, disembarked without any resistance. A vehicle together with a Corsa Utility bakkie immediately changed direction and sped off. The victim immediately alerted a police patrol vehicle that was passing by him and a chase ensued. The vehicle was immediately circulated in police communication channels, and other policing units including police vehicles from neighbour stations also gave chase.

In less than 30 minutes, police spotted a stolen vehicle in Botha Street, Despatch and pulled it off the road and the two occupants were arrested. A silver Corsa Utility bakkie with five was also spotted in Main Street, Despatch moments later and also pulled off the road. Five occupants inside a bakkie were also arrested. The two vehicles were seized and impounded for further investigation. The seven men aged between 24 and 35 are due to appear in KwaNobuhle Magistrate's Court on Monday, 11 June 2018 for charges ranging from hijacking to possession of stolen vehicle.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga said: "This success is attributed to our informed deployment of operational resources, which are in line with the Back to Basic Approach to Policing. This work is commendable, and also displayed commitment of our foot soldiers. The suspects will be profiled to ascertain if they are not linked to other trio crimes namely hijackings, house robberies or business robberies in the country.