South Africa: Intelligence Driven Operation Yields Successes

press release

Rustenburg — A crime intelligence driven operation yielded successes after five suspects were arrested in Marikana in the early morning hours on Friday morning, June 2018.

Following reports of several business robberies in the policing precincts of Phokeng, Rustenburg and Boitekong wherein foreign nationals owned shops were targeted, a positive information was received that the suspects were in the vicinity of Marikana. Members from the Rustenburg Cluster Crime Combatting Unit followed up on the information. A charcoal Ford Ranger double cab was spotted and followed to Stoomhuis 2 residential area. However, the vehicle disappeared before it could be stopped.

The determined police officers continued for a search and that paid off when they found the vehicle parked next to one of the corrugated iron structures in the early hours of Friday morning. The vehicle was searched together with the occupants of the structure. During the search, the police found three hand guns, one air gun and 83 ammunition. Five suspects, one female and four males aged between 28 and 48 were arrested and detained.

They are expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates' Court on Monday, 11 June 2018 facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Further investigation that was conducted after the arrest revealed that some of the suspects are linked with a previous armed robbery case in Thabong, in 2016 and burglary residential in Virginia, Free State.

The Rustenburg Cluster Commander, Major General Arthur Adams commended the members for their commitment that resulted in the arrest. He said that the recovery of firearms and ammunition as well as the arrests which are in line with provincial strategy of addressing violent crimes, will contribute towards reduction of commission of crimes such as armed robberies. He urged the police to remain vigilant to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.