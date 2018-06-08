South Africa: Provincial Detectives Raiding Nets Over 200 Suspects

press release

Potchefstroom — Detectives in the province arrested 236 suspects for various offences during suspect raiding between Thursday, 7 and Friday, 8 June 2018.

The suspects included 100 suspects held for Assault with intent to do Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) and assault common. The other arrests included 14 for common robbery, 9 for rape, 12 for malicious damage to property, seven for contravention of protection order, and 18 for theft. Out of the 236 arrests, 35 were for crimes against women and children.

The suspects were arrested at all seven poling clusters in the province of which 66 arrests was from the Klerksdorp Cluster and 62 in the Rustenburg Cluster. Most of them have appeared at various courts within the province today, 8 June 2018, while others are expected to appear on Monday, 11 June 2018.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended detectives for the arrests. She said that they will definitely send a clear message to perpetrators, particularly those who commit crime against women and children, that they have no place to hide and that the long arm of the law will ensure that they are brought to book.