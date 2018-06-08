South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Pays Final Salute to the Late Major General Nhlamvu Elias Dlamini

press release

Nelspruit — The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma praises the late Pienaar Cluster Commander, Major General Nhlamvu Elias Dlamini.

The praises by the General comes in the light of the passing on of General Dlamini in a horrific motor vehicle accident along the Schoemanskloof national road, yesterday morning, 07 June 2018. The accident that claimed both vehicles' drivers remains a subject of investigation.

General Zuma praised the late General's commitment and selflessness during his long stay in the SAPS. The deceased enlisted in the South African Police (SAP) in 1984 and served an enormous 34 years in total and was to go on pension next year in April.

General Dlamini was a combatant that was readily available to carry out any task given to him by the SAPS, an organisation he dearly loved. The late General served in many environments during his illustrious career within the police, which include inter alia serving in both the uniform and Detective environments in Vosloorus before moving to the then District Commandant Germiston as a Public Relations Officer and later, the then East Rand's Area Commissioner's Office as a Communication Officer.

He came to Mpumalanga Province as a Director responsible for Crime Prevention and has been moving from office to office serving as an Area Commissioner of the then Lowveld Area, Kanyamazane Station Commissioner, Cluster Commander: Pienaar, Witbank and also acted as a Provincial Head of the HAWKS in Gauteng.

General Dlamini, the soft spoken leader, was not just a police officer but a well-qualified member in that he had a National Diploma as well as a BTech Degree both in policing. Members who had worked with the late described him not only as a commander, but also as a warm person and a father figure, who was always ready to impart knowledge, guidance as well as motivation.

The Provincial Commissioner indicated that the loss of General Dlamini left a void in the hearts of many, both in the police and the community. He therefore, on behalf of the SAPS in the province, sends his heartfelt condolences to the family.