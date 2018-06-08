South Africa: Protecting Privacy - Postcards From the Edge of Being Hacked

analysis

In a world where tech giants, governments and cyber criminals all vie for internet users' information, the privacy of personal data and communications has never been more fragile. This is particularly worrying for journalism, because the protection of sources is crucial for media coverage in a democratic society. But with a few simple tools and principles, a lot can be done to win back privacy. To find out more, Daily Maverick spoke to veteran tech journalist Adam Oxford, who lectures in digital security for journalists as a Code for Africa StoryLab Fellow.

Q: In terms of cyber security, what do you think is the biggest threat faced by journalists today?

A: The biggest problem for journalists is the awareness of cyber security. This includes not only awareness of how to protect yourself against threats that are common to everyone, but also threats that are specific to journalists, in terms of state surveillance and people who are after your sources. I think the level of awareness for journalists in terms of protecting themselves is very, very low. Many journalists, even experienced investigative journalists who've put everything on the line, are not aware of the size of their digital footprint and the...