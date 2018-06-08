8 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Protecting Privacy - Postcards From the Edge of Being Hacked

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Heidi Swart

In a world where tech giants, governments and cyber criminals all vie for internet users' information, the privacy of personal data and communications has never been more fragile. This is particularly worrying for journalism, because the protection of sources is crucial for media coverage in a democratic society. But with a few simple tools and principles, a lot can be done to win back privacy. To find out more, Daily Maverick spoke to veteran tech journalist Adam Oxford, who lectures in digital security for journalists as a Code for Africa StoryLab Fellow.

Q: In terms of cyber security, what do you think is the biggest threat faced by journalists today?

A: The biggest problem for journalists is the awareness of cyber security. This includes not only awareness of how to protect yourself against threats that are common to everyone, but also threats that are specific to journalists, in terms of state surveillance and people who are after your sources. I think the level of awareness for journalists in terms of protecting themselves is very, very low. Many journalists, even experienced investigative journalists who've put everything on the line, are not aware of the size of their digital footprint and the...

South Africa

Former President Back in Court Over Arms Deal

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Friday morning, after his… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.