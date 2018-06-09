9 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ifikie Neiba - the Messages City Women Left for Their Annoying Neighbours

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mwende Kasujja

Women in a popular Facebook group have gone a shaming mission after an online user asked them to leave that one message they've been itching to tell an annoying neighbour.

In what was dubbed Ifikie neiba, the women went ahead to post the messages, which ranged from warning gossipers and unfaithful spouses to shaming unhygienic neighbours.

Here are the most outrageous ones:

"Neighbour, please grease your doors and repair your bed... It's very creepy hearing those sounds at night."

"Tafadhari (sic) tusizoeane kila mtu anunue duster yake, Senji."

"Endeleeni kukaanje mukisengenya na hivyo hivyo muendelee kuona Mungu akinibariki... wadaku nyinyi."

"Ile siku ntakuvutia bhangi utajua ata mimi niko na home threater... kazi ni kueka full volume huku na mabash every weekend... nawe niukudabura... leo lazima ifikie landlord nimenyamaza sana."

"Kamba zangu za nguo wachana nazo kabisa!!!!!! I 😕😎😉😎😎😎."

"Nasio tafadhali... weka password ya wifi kwa mlango yako."

"Aki my neighbor be saying hi to me chumvi huisha."

"Just because your hubby says hi to me doesn't mean I want him, cool down mama and if you continue with that attitude, I'll take him, chop his money and bring him back to you with nothing only his hanging balls."

"Tell your husband to stop peeping through my bedroom window. Try giving him enough sex plz!!!😏😏."

Kenya

Odinga Firmly in Charge of the Opposition Party - Kalonzo

NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by some Wiper legislators for him to take over as the official… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.