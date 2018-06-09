Kenya: Ifikie Neiba - the Messages City Women Left for Their Annoying Neighbours

Women in a popular Facebook group have gone a shaming mission after an online user asked them to leave that one message they've been itching to tell an annoying neighbour.

In what was dubbed Ifikie neiba, the women went ahead to post the messages, which ranged from warning gossipers and unfaithful spouses to shaming unhygienic neighbours.

Here are the most outrageous ones:

"Neighbour, please grease your doors and repair your bed... It's very creepy hearing those sounds at night."

"Tafadhari (sic) tusizoeane kila mtu anunue duster yake, Senji."

"Endeleeni kukaanje mukisengenya na hivyo hivyo muendelee kuona Mungu akinibariki... wadaku nyinyi."

"Ile siku ntakuvutia bhangi utajua ata mimi niko na home threater... kazi ni kueka full volume huku na mabash every weekend... nawe niukudabura... leo lazima ifikie landlord nimenyamaza sana."

"Kamba zangu za nguo wachana nazo kabisa!!!!!! I 😕😎😉😎😎😎."

"Nasio tafadhali... weka password ya wifi kwa mlango yako."

"Aki my neighbor be saying hi to me chumvi huisha."

"Just because your hubby says hi to me doesn't mean I want him, cool down mama and if you continue with that attitude, I'll take him, chop his money and bring him back to you with nothing only his hanging balls."

"Tell your husband to stop peeping through my bedroom window. Try giving him enough sex plz!!!😏😏."