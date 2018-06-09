8 June 2018

Somalia: 1 American Soldier Killed, 4 Others Injured in Al-Shabaab Attack Near Kismayu

At least one American and two Somalia National Army troops were on Friday evening killed in an ambush by militant group Al-Shabaab in Bar Sanguni 45km from the Southern coastal town of Kismayu, Radio Dalsan reports.

A US Defense official confirmed to media that four American soldiers were injured in the attack.

Local residents say the attack occurred while the US and Somali troops were digging defence trenches in Bar Sanguni.

Firefight ensued after after a series of explosion by the militants.

The four wounded American soldiers were airlifted from the scene.

AlShabaab through an affiliated website claimed that 5 American soldiers were killed in the Bar Sanguni attack.

Alshabaab has intensified its attacks in the month of Ramadan with two other separate attacks launched on Friday night in Wajid in Bakool region and El Wak in Gedo region.

