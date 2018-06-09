Nigeria: PDP, Atiku Warn Against Arresting Obasanjo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have warned the All ‎Progressives Congress (APC) led government against arresting former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The PDP in a statement on Friday night said it was shocked when the ex-President alarmed the nation of ‎government's plot to arrest him on trumped up charges and detain him indefinitely.

The statement reads: "PDP says the revelation coming from a Nigerian of Chief Obasanjo's status is terrifying as it has heightened the tension in the polity and confirmed our fears that our dear nation has descended into a police state where any Nigerian, who holds a divergent view to President Muhammudu Buhari's 2019 re-election bid, becomes endangered.

‎"PDP wants the APC and Buhari Presidency to note that no amount of coercion, intimidation and illegal arrests will alter the determination of Nigerians to vote out the dysfunctional APC and rescue our nation from the shackles of the Buhari Presidency and its misrule, come 2019."

Similarly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in a statement tonight by his Media Office advised the government and its agents to retrace their steps to avoid aggravating what he termed the already over-heated polity.

‎"I wish to appeal to President Buhari to call the security agencies to order in order to douse the tension in the l‎and.

"I wish to state without equivocation that President Obasanjo is a historical figure in Nigeria's democracy and that the primary purpose of government is to provide security of lives and property of all citizens and residents irrespective of their status, political affiliation, religious inclination and ethnic leanings," he said.