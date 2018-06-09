Uganda: Museveni Orders Security Operatives to Find Abiriga Killers

Kampala — President Museveni has directed security agencies to find the assailants who shot dead Arua Municipality Member of Parliament (MP), Ibrahim Abiriga and his bodyguard.

Abriga a member of the ruling NRM party was gunned down on Friday at about 6:30pm at Matugga off Bombo Road as he headed home.

President Museveni in a tweet via @KagutaMuseveni mourned Abiriga and his bodyguard and described the killing as senseless.

"I have received news about the senseless killing of Arua Municipality MP, Hon Ibrahim Abiriga, and his bodyguard on the city's outskirts. I have tasked security agencies to expeditiously find these killers and the nation will be updated soon. May Hon Abiriga's soul rest in peace," Mr Museveni tweeted.

Senior Presidential spokesperson Don Wanyama said Abriga's death will not affect tomorrow's Heroes Day celebrations at the Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Parish grounds in Birembo, Kakumiro District.

President Museveni will be the chief guest and the event will be attended by the visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister, Mr Abiy Ahamed Ali who will be decorated with the Most Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa-The Grand Master.

Speaking to NTV at the scene of crime, a resident said Abiriga has been a friend to children near his home adding that he usually stopped to greet and give them some money.

"I saw his car pass here and when he reached the children, he stopped to greet the children and that is where he was shot from," the woman told NTV in a live interview near the scene of crime on Friday.