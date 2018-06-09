8 June 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: MP Abiriga Shot Dead Near His Matugga Home

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga

Arua Municipality Member of Parliament (MP), Ibrahim Abiriga has been shot dead near his home in Matugga, Wakiso District.

Although Police has not confirmed the death of Abiriga, the Communications Department of Parliament has confirmed his demise.

He was reportedly shot by two people who were riding on a boda boda at about 6:30 pm on Friday. He was travelling in his famous yellow Volkswagen car with his bodyguard who was also shot dead.

He was also among the initiators of the move to amend the constitution to remove article 102b so as to have the 75 year upper age limit for the president removed.

However, his participation in ensuring that the age limit is removed was interrupted by a court case in which he was accused of urinating in public near the Ministry of Finance head offices in Kampala.

Abriga would later be fined Shs40, 000 by Buganda Road court for being a public nuisance.

In Matugga, police and other security operative have cordoned off the crime scene to ensure that it's not tampered with.

Abiriga, whose academic credentials have been contested by his political opponents, recently received a diploma from the Nile Institute in Arua.

More on This

Museveni Orders Security Operatives to Find Abiriga Killers

President Museveni has directed security agencies to find the assailants who shot dead Arua Municipality Member of… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.