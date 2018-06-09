Uganda: MP Abiriga Shot Dead Near His Matugga Home

Photo: Daily Monitor

Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga

Arua Municipality Member of Parliament (MP), Ibrahim Abiriga has been shot dead near his home in Matugga, Wakiso District.

Although Police has not confirmed the death of Abiriga, the Communications Department of Parliament has confirmed his demise.

He was reportedly shot by two people who were riding on a boda boda at about 6:30 pm on Friday. He was travelling in his famous yellow Volkswagen car with his bodyguard who was also shot dead.

He was also among the initiators of the move to amend the constitution to remove article 102b so as to have the 75 year upper age limit for the president removed.

However, his participation in ensuring that the age limit is removed was interrupted by a court case in which he was accused of urinating in public near the Ministry of Finance head offices in Kampala.

Abriga would later be fined Shs40, 000 by Buganda Road court for being a public nuisance.

In Matugga, police and other security operative have cordoned off the crime scene to ensure that it's not tampered with.

Abiriga, whose academic credentials have been contested by his political opponents, recently received a diploma from the Nile Institute in Arua.