Nigeria: Lawyer Reacts to Muric's 7-Day Ultimatum On 'This Is Nigeria's Video'

Entertainment lawyer Akinyemi Ayinoluwa on Friday condemned the seven-day ultimatum given to rapper Folarin Falana, popularly called 'Falz' by Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC), to withdraw, " This is Nigeria's video" from circulation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MURIC in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, had ordered Falz to withdraw the video from circulation within seven days from yesterday (Thursday).

According to Akintola, the video ridicules the Islamic religion because some girls were seen in the footage wearing the 'hijab' and dancing "shaku shaku".

Falz's latest track, "This is Nigeria" is an adaptation of the US performer Childish Gambino's "This is America" which has raked in more than four million views on YouTube in just two weeks.

Ayinoluwa said, "A careful and non-passionate scrutiny of Falz's work reveals an impactful attempt at social commentary.

"In the video, Nigeria's many challenges were depicted in about three minutes.

"It touched on the relevant and relatable ills citizens endure on a daily basis.

"Amongst issues highlighted were issues of SARS (Police Brutality), Drug Abuse (Codeine), and corruption, the kidnap of the Chibok girls, Fulani herdsmen killings and fake pastors.

"High school fees paid for university education at some of the Christian universities and others.

"Are these issues not serially reported in the newspapers? "he said.

The lawyer said that Akintola had refused to interpret Falz's work of art objectively and his failure to understand satire or parody was blatant.

"MURIC has not been able to censor Falz who has exercised his rights to freedom of expression.

"This expression has not been targeted at any religion or singled out any tribe for hate. Instead, it has beamed its light on issues that need attention," he said.

Ayinoluwa said that if Akintola felt so strongly about Falz, he should channel his complaints to the right authorities or approach the court of law.

NAN reports that Falz is a Nigerian rapper, performer, and songwriter who came into limelight after he released his song titled "High Class".

Falz later released his present studio collection titled "Wazup Guy" which included "Ello Bae".

Ello Bae won him a selection in the "Best Street Hop Artiste of The Year 2015" classification at the Headies Awards.

However, the management of Falz in its reaction wrote on his twitter handle, @falzthebahdguy: "we have nothing to say.

"We are not withdrawing the video neither are we commenting on their claims.

" If they (MURIC) have any grievances they can head to court and we will meet them there," it said. (NAN)